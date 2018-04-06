TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

TIER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on TIER REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on TIER REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:TIER opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.61, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75. TIER REIT has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.72.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.06 million. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 38.94%. research analysts forecast that TIER REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 9,612.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 596,147 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $9,963,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $8,917,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TIER REIT by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, acquiring, developing, operating, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company’s business is conducted through Tier Operating Partnership LP (Tier OP). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 29 operating office properties, one non-operating property and one development property located in 13 markets throughout the United States.

