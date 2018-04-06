Francesco Trapani Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.40 per share, with a total value of $492,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Francesco Trapani purchased 35,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,313,100.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Francesco Trapani purchased 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00.

NYSE:TIF traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,871. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $12,000.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,191,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 489.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,290,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tiffany-co-tif-director-buys-492000-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.