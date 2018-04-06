BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.72 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Tiffany & Co. worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,466,000 after buying an additional 287,224 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,436,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,322,000 after purchasing an additional 146,663 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,491,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 277,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,472,000 after acquiring an additional 626,533 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. Loop Capital raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 40,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $4,396,214.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $12,000.23, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

