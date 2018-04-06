Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tiffany & Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Sunday, March 18th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.03. 392,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,631. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12,000.23, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $3,313,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $72,630.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673 shares in the company, valued at $72,630.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and have sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tiffany-co-to-post-fy2020-earnings-of-4-80-per-share-keycorp-forecasts-tif-updated-updated.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.