Tilly’s (TLYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

TLYS stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.84, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of -0.24. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.39 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $3,239,500 over the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 245,115 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

