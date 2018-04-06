Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on Timkensteel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:TMST traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,604. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $662.69, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 65,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/timkensteel-tmst-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.