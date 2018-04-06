Tintri (TNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tintri, Inc. is involved in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers product includes Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center, Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. It also offers its products related support, installation and training services. The company serves private and public sector organizations, cloud service providers in education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries. Tintri, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

TNTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

TNTR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 300,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,550. Tintri has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73.

In other Tintri news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 86,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $443,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tintri by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

