Tintri (TNTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tintri, Inc. is involved in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers product includes Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center, Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. It also offers its products related support, installation and training services. The company serves private and public sector organizations, cloud service providers in education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries. Tintri, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tintri and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

TNTR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 1,009,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73. Tintri has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tintri by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tintri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tintri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tintri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tintri by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

