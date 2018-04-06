Titcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $424.00 (CRYPTO:TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $266,034.00 and approximately $424.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $609.34 or 0.09234580 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00162919 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.01914780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015779 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002834 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

