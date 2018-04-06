TJX Companies (TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.61 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $7.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.74 billion to $38.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.36 billion to $40.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen set a $92.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,963. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53,094.45, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $3,603,785.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,636,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $1,055,807.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares in the company, valued at $35,535,168.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 184,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Capital Management Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 49,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

