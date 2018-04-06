TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €21.50 ($26.54) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLG. UBS set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TLG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.72 ($28.05).

Shares of TLG traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €22.26 ($27.48). The company had a trading volume of 23,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 52-week high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

