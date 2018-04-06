TokenPay Trading 5% Lower Today (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00028957 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $423,308.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00672571 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003289 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00094984 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027745 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 18th, 2016. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,026,924 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is not presently possible to purchase TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

