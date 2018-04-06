TopChain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (TOPC)

TopChain (CURRENCY:TOPC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. TopChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.71 million worth of TopChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TopChain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One TopChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00679035 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184286 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TopChain

TopChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. TopChain’s official website is www.topc.io.

TopChain Token Trading

TopChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is not presently possible to buy TopChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

