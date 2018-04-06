Torchmark (TMK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on Torchmark and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torchmark in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torchmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of Torchmark stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.48. 300,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,493. The firm has a market cap of $9,650.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Torchmark will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,075,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,336.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 654,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,034,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,120. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemical Bank bought a new position in Torchmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Torchmark by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Torchmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Torchmark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Torchmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

