Press coverage about Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise MLP Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 43.6145997949794 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.38. 103,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,333. Tortoise MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tortoise-mlp-fund-ntg-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12.html.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which focuses on natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.