Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$36,792.00.

TOT stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,975. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.47.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$180.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.80 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) Director Buys C$36,792.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/total-energy-services-inc-tot-director-buys-c36792-00-in-stock.html.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.