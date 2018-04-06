Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires C$105,050.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Lee Allan Baker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.01 per share, with a total value of C$105,050.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 334,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,948. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$17.78 and a 1-year high of C$29.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$431.27 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 17.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOU. GMP Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tourmaline-oil-corp-tou-director-lee-allan-baker-purchases-5000-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.