TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TPG Specialty Lending earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6329863189885 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,085.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald Tanemura acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,698.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $822,352 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

