Traders Buy Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $2,296.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,992.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $303.76 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amazon.com had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($46.52) for the day and closed at $1,405.23

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $682,867.06, a P/E ratio of 308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $172,579,000. Chemical Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/traders-buy-amazon-com-amzn-on-weakness.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

