Traders Buy Chevron (CVX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $242.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $153.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.03 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Chevron had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($2.53) for the day and closed at $114.76

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,685.78, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 158.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 24.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 41.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Chevron (CVX) on Weakness” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/traders-buy-chevron-cvx-on-weakness.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.