Traders Purchase Large Volume of McDermott International Put Options (MDR)

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,124 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,462% compared to the average volume of 136 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $5.88 on Friday. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,658.75, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.86.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDR. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,082,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $12,626,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $8,943,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $8,287,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

