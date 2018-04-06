Traders Buy Large Volume of Kansas City Southern Call Options (KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,234 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the typical daily volume of 562 call options.

In other news, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,341.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 150.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,501.81, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.33 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/traders-buy-large-volume-of-kansas-city-southern-call-options-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.