Traders Buy Nvidia (NVDA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $1,047.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $907.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $140.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Nvidia had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Nvidia traded down ($7.13) for the day and closed at $214.25

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vetr raised Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.94 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nvidia from $222.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nvidia to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Nvidia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136,875.20, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Nvidia’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nvidia will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $3,944,784.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Nvidia by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Nvidia by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Nvidia by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Nvidia (NVDA) on Weakness” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/traders-buy-nvidia-nvda-on-weakness.html.

About Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nvidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.