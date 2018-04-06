Traders Buy Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $154.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($1.41) for the day and closed at $73.41

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $98,310.29, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

