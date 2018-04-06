Traders Sell Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) on Strength (ANF)

Traders sold shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $21.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.55 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Abercrombie & Fitch had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Abercrombie & Fitch traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $27.35

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.15 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,791.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

