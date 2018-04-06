Traders Sell Shares of Biogen (BIIB) on Strength (BIIB)

Traders sold shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $90.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $139.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Biogen had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Biogen traded up $5.92 for the day and closed at $272.40

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Biogen to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.49.

The firm has a market cap of $57,629.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $386,711.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,631.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock worth $2,601,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,249,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,286,000 after purchasing an additional 191,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

