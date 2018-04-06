Traders Sell Tesla (TSLA) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading on Wednesday after Vetr downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. $1,574.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,645.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $19.41 for the day and closed at $286.94

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray set a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $470.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.57.

In related news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total transaction of $284,018.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,344.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.87, for a total transaction of $334,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $1,559,211. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,191.14, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

