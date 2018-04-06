Traders Sell Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH) on Strength (VGSH)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $6.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.20 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $60.00

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $8,606,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $9,357,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

