Insider Buying: TransCanada Co. (TRP) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert E. Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,160.00.

TRP stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.17. 686,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,175. TransCanada Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.28 and a 12 month high of C$65.18.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. TransCanada had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo downgraded TransCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on TransCanada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TransCanada from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.89.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

