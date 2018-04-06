TransCanada (TRP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News articles about TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransCanada earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0938656981519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.47. 1,381,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,013.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. TransCanada has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 23.40%. equities research analysts predict that TransCanada will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5486 per share. This is a boost from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. TransCanada’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransCanada in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransCanada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/transcanada-trp-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.