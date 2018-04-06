TransMontaigne (TLP) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

TransMontaigne (NYSE: TLP) is one of 21 public companies in the “Pipelines, except natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TransMontaigne to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TransMontaigne and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMontaigne 24.56% 12.16% 5.83% TransMontaigne Competitors 31.87% -1.27% 9.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransMontaigne and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMontaigne 0 2 2 0 2.50 TransMontaigne Competitors 219 962 1023 28 2.39

TransMontaigne presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.00%. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 28.72%. Given TransMontaigne’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMontaigne has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of TransMontaigne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of TransMontaigne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransMontaigne and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransMontaigne $183.27 million $48.49 million 16.73 TransMontaigne Competitors $6.57 billion $435.72 million 17.94

TransMontaigne’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TransMontaigne. TransMontaigne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TransMontaigne pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. TransMontaigne pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.3% and pay out 134.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TransMontaigne has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

TransMontaigne has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMontaigne’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransMontaigne rivals beat TransMontaigne on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. It operates 8 refined product terminals in Florida with approximately 6.9 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a 67-mile interstate refined products pipeline between Missouri and Arkansas, as well as 2 refined product terminals in Missouri and Arkansas with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 421,000 barrels. The company also operates 1 crude oil terminal in Cushing with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.0 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Oklahoma City with aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.2 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.9 million barrels; and a 16-mile LPG pipeline from its Brownsville facility to the U.S. border. In addition, it operates a 174-mile bi-directional refined products and Ella-Brownsville pipelines; light petroleum products terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.5 million barrels; 7.1 million barrel terminal facility on the Houston Ship Channel; 12 refined product terminals located along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers with approximately 2.7 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a dock facility in Baton Rouge, as well as 22 refined product terminals located along the Colonial and Plantation pipelines with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 11.0 million barrels. TransMontaigne GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

