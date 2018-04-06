Transocean (RIG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RIG. Jefferies Group upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $11.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,813,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,916. The stock has a market cap of $4,501.95, a P/E ratio of -166.33 and a beta of 1.51. Transocean has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,527.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 336,684 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 201,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,402 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,048 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 116,875 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 107,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Transocean (RIG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/transocean-rig-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.