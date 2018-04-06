TransUnion (TRU) CAO Sells $16,719.78 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 294 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $16,719.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Elberfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransUnion alerts:

On Thursday, March 1st, Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $82,534.00.

TRU stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,327.50, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.83 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,041 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,104 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,286,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3,010.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 805,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 779,546 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 466,398 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/transunion-tru-cao-sells-16719-78-in-stock.html.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.