The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,953,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,656,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $598,551.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,521.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $2,421,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,475 shares of company stock valued at $29,286,574 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,182.93, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 price objective on The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

