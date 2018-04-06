Travelflex Market Capitalization Achieves $4.93 Million (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Travelflex has traded up 88.4% against the US dollar. Travelflex has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $13,444.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00696388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186020 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex’s total supply is 105,273,629 coins and its circulating supply is 76,853,686 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin. Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org.

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

