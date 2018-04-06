Head-To-Head Contrast: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) & TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRI Pointe Group and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Toll Brothers 1 5 10 0 2.56

TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Toll Brothers has a consensus target price of $50.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than TRI Pointe Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRI Pointe Group and Toll Brothers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group $2.81 billion 0.91 $187.19 million $1.42 11.91 Toll Brothers $5.82 billion 1.14 $535.49 million $3.17 13.62

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than TRI Pointe Group. TRI Pointe Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toll Brothers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TRI Pointe Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toll Brothers pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TRI Pointe Group does not pay a dividend. Toll Brothers pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of TRI Pointe Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TRI Pointe Group and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group 6.66% 11.89% 5.86% Toll Brothers 9.84% 12.58% 5.80%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats TRI Pointe Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, security monitoring, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

