Tri Star Resources (TSTR) Stock Price Up 0%

Tri Star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 25,155,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 42,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

About Tri Star Resources

Tri-Star Resources Plc, an independent mining and mineral processing company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of a minor metal, antimony. The company's principal asset is its 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, which is developing antimony production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman.

