Triangle Capital (TCAP) Downgraded by UBS to “Underperform”

UBS cut shares of Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triangle Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $13.00 price objective on Triangle Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triangle Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Triangle Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:TCAP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 451,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,346. The company has a market capitalization of $578.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Triangle Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 43.15 and a quick ratio of 43.15.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Triangle Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Triangle Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCAP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triangle Capital by 3,985.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,532 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Ironsides Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 521,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 942,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 487,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Triangle Capital (TCAP) Downgraded by UBS to “Underperform”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/triangle-capital-tcap-downgraded-by-ubs-to-underperform.html.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.