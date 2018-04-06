Triangle Capital (TCAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,582,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 480,476 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS downgraded shares of Triangle Capital to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 43.15 and a current ratio of 43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $578.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Triangle Capital Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCAP. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Triangle Capital by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Triangle Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Triangle Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

