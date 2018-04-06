Triggers (CRYPTO:TRIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Triggers has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00010561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00678901 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184559 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

