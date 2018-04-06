TriNet (TNET) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

TriNet stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. TriNet has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,382.97, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.50.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). TriNet had a return on equity of 102.76% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that TriNet will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $120.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Edward Griese sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $182,685.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,477.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $169,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,074 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,109 shares of company stock worth $9,721,254. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriNet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TriNet by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

