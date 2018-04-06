Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Major Shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, Acquires 900,000 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

On Thursday, March 22nd, Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 447,505 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,602,088.15.

On Thursday, March 8th, Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 306,343 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,106,255.57.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,854.98, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 17,255,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,510 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $816,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/trinity-industries-inc-trn-major-shareholder-purchases-29493000-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.