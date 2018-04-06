Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Trinity Industries worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 95,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, SVP William A. Mcwhirter sold 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $522,644.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,298.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,624,387 shares of company stock worth $86,077,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $32.75 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $4,854.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

