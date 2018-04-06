Triton International (TRTN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triton International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2683901270483 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $31.05 on Friday. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2,423.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.63.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Triton International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

In other Triton International news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

