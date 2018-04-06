Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”

Wells Fargo lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $38.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,341. The company has a market capitalization of $868.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.38%. sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 367.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

