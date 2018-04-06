Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.88. Triumph Group posted earnings of ($2.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,269.12, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.19%.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $102,576.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The Company offers a range of products and services to the aerospace industry through three segments: Triumph Aerostructures Group, whose companies are engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly and integration of metallic and composite aerostructures and structural components for the aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market; Triumph Aerospace Systems Group, whose companies design, engineer and manufacture a range of build-to-print components, assemblies and systems also for the OEM market, and Triumph Aftermarket Services Group, whose companies serve aircraft fleets, such as commercial airlines, the United States military and cargo carriers, through the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components and accessories manufactured by third parties.

