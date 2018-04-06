Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trivago earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.0430780607325 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Trivago alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Trivago from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

TRVG opened at $6.37 on Friday. Trivago has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2,339.27, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $181.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/trivago-trvg-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-09-updated-updated.html.

About Trivago

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.