BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Tronox (TROX)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,154.66, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.58. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tronox-trox-coverage-initiated-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.