TrovaGene (TROV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get TrovaGene alerts:

NASDAQ:TROV opened at $0.35 on Monday. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 315.63% and a negative net margin of 4,932.08%. equities analysts anticipate that TrovaGene will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrovaGene stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) by 254.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,906 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.28% of TrovaGene worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/trovagene-trov-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-strong-sell.html.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.