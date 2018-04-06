TrovaGene (TROV) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrovaGene earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.3082531513479 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TrovaGene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrovaGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TROV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 571,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,461. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.98, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.09.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 4,932.08% and a negative return on equity of 315.63%. research analysts predict that TrovaGene will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

